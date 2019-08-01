Mustard Ice Cream Anyone? It’s National Mustard Day!
Because regular mustard isn’t good enough.
In celebration of National Mustard Day, French’s has come out with its very own ice cream flavour. It’s tangy, sweet and very, very yellow.
This limited-edition ice cream was developed in partnership with Coolhaus Ice Cream, a Los Angeles-based creamery that specializes in unique ice cream sandwiches.
French’s new flavor will be served with a pretzel cookie (because pretzels go with mustard, duh) and will be available in New York City and Los Angeles starting Thursday, August 1.
People of Social are reacting…
Frenche’s😂😂😂😂
— ❤💫Freckles,Pecas,Lentiggini 💫❤#Bmsp1s (@loveemyfreckles) July 31, 2019