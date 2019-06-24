It’s the first full week of summer, so get out and enjoy it! Keep in mind, there are some myths out there that can disrupt your fun!

Here are some helpful tips; you’re welcome!

Don’t take a hot shower when you’re sunburnt!

Heat increases inflammation, try a cool shower. Also ice packs, cold lettuce and frozen peas also help!

Try not to scratch those mosquito bites!

You’ll only make it worse! When you scratch, you release more histamine- which when scratched will only cause more itching and swelling. Try an ice-pack instead. Also“Eating garlic will keep mosquitoes away.” Garlic and other gimmicks like essential oils, ultrasonic devices, and smartphone apps all have little if any scientific evidence showing they’ll protect you. Stick with bug sprays containing DEET or Picaridin if you want to avoid mosquitoes.

Sand causes gastrointestinal sickness cause its packed with bacteria.

Researchers suggesting that spending hours on the beach can cause diarrhea, so wash your hands often!

You can use more than aloe vera on a sunburn. Hit your pantry and look for Honey, milk and oatmeal…

There is a myth out there that if you swallow watermelon seeds, you could get appendicitis.

True, the body can’t digest seeds- so stay hydrated and continue to eat other foods and you’ll be fine.

Peeing on a jellyfish sting is helpful.

believe it our not, urine hasn’t been proven to make the pain go away, a better and less gross option in vinegar. Soak a paper towel with some and press on the sting…

Here are other myths about summer that you should be aware of…

“You can catch a cold from air conditioning.”

Not exactly, at least not from the temperature alone. But there IS some evidence that running the AC constantly can dry out your nasal passages and make it slightly easier for viruses to enter your body.

“Any drink will rehydrate you on a hot day.”

Drinks with a bunch of sugar or alcohol can actually DE-hydrate you. So if you’re outside on a hot day, make sure you’re drinking lots of water and not counting on soda or beer just because there’s water in it.

“You can’t get a sunburn on a cloudy day.”

Clouds don’t block out UV rays, so you can still burn even when it’s cloudy.

