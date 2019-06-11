N Sync Are Considering A Reunion Says Lance Bass!

N Sync fans have been hoping for a reunion for years and this past Spring, the band surprised fans by making an appearance during an Ariana Grande performance at Coachella.

So could this be the beginning? Lance Bass, says that they have had many offers and are looking at them all. N Sync minus Justin Timberlake hit the Coachella stage singing their hit “Tearin’ Up my heart,” and everyone went nuts!

After this appearance, fans blew up social media saying how much they enjoyed that performance and would pay to see the group perform again even if JT didn’t join in…

Lance says that Coachella was a one off for now. But since than, the offers coming in are all worth time and consideration!

Lance says;

“People are really into nostalgia right now,” he adds. “They’re really digging the `90s and early 2000s again, and I think fans just want to feel that innocence and excitement again.”

Lance Bass is apart of a nostalgic tour this summer called “POP 2000 TOUR” joining acts like O-Town, Aaron Carter, Tyler Hilton and Ryan Cabrera on a string of dates across the country.