Naked Bikinis Are The New Swimsuit Trend This Summer

Flesh-coloured bikinis are back again this summer. It’s the bathing suit that tricks people into thinking you’re naked.

When I first learned of this trend, I was doing a lot of eye-rolling because a bikini is bad enough as it is. It’s basically designed to create lumps and bumps in your body where there aren’t any. Can you tell I’m not a fan? But there might actually be something to these nude bikinis. Apparently these look good on all body types. They help to create the illusion of a long, lean physique. Plus, the come in all different skin tones so you would be able to find one that matches your own.

Trendy websites like Minimale Animale, TropicofC, and Frankie’s Bikinis have been trying to fill the demand.

Celebs such as Olivia Culpo and Kourtney Kardashian have been seen sporting the trendy look on Instagram so that’s also kept the trend going.

Would you try a nude bikini?