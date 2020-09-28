Listen Live

Nanaimo Bar Cream Coming in October

True Canadian Flavour

By Darryl on the Drive, Kool Eats

A new liqueur flavour is about to hit store shelves and Canadians are excited about it.

Canadian brand, Forty Creek Whisky is promising this to be a flavour explosion rich with custard, dark chocolate, graham wafer and nuts.

Just in time for coffee on Thanksgiving long weekend, Forty Creek Nanaimo Bar Cream is coming to LCBO locations early October.

Related posts

General Mills Launches ‘Elf’ Cereal To Make Breakfast More Festive This Holiday Season

General Mills Admits They Made Their Cereals Worse, So They’re Bringing Back The ’80s Taste

23rd Barrie Film Festival is Coming to Sunset Barrie Drive-In