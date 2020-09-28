Nanaimo Bar Cream Coming in October
True Canadian Flavour
A new liqueur flavour is about to hit store shelves and Canadians are excited about it.
Canadian brand, Forty Creek Whisky is promising this to be a flavour explosion rich with custard, dark chocolate, graham wafer and nuts.
Just in time for coffee on Thanksgiving long weekend, Forty Creek Nanaimo Bar Cream is coming to LCBO locations early October.
