NASA Is Cool With Tom Cruise Filming On The Space Station!

As previously reported, NASA is working with Elon Musk’s company to launch to SpaceX Rockets into orbit in the near future and Tom Cruise will be on one of them.

The NASA Boss is on board and ready to roll out the Red Space Carpet for him, so to speak!

The space agency’s administrator, Jim Bridenstine told the Associated Press,

“I will tell you this: NASA has been in talks with Tom Cruise and, of course, his team, and we will do everything we can to make it a successful mission, including opening up the International Space Station.”

The whole reason NASA created “this commercial marketplace” is so SpaceX, Boeing and other private companies can attract customers besides the U.S. government.