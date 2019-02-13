National Cupcake Day Is Back!

Yesssss!

February 25 is National Cupcake Day! A day where everyone has baked a delicious icing topped mini-cake delight to help raise money for our local OSPCA’s.

Do you want to do some baking, help raise money and get in on the fun? Do it! Help out little Winston and our local shelters. Plus… it’s cupcakes… you can’t go wrong there.

You can plan a cupcake party, you can sell cupcakes at your work, to your neighbours or just make your family pay you for some yummy goods with the money helping your local shelter.

You can sign up or donate directly to National Cupcake Day on the OSPCA’s website here.

Happy baking!