NATIONAL PASTA DAY IS OCTOBER 17TH
Come and spaghet it.
Whether it’s Rigatoni, Penne or just plain old’ spaghetti, on October 17th, we celebrate all things pasta.
The Italians have been eating it since the 12th century, but everyone knows it was the Chinese who first came up with “the noodle.” Did you know: there are more than 300 different types of pasta?
- FUN FACTS: Before machinery, pasta was kneaded by foot.
- The average Italian eats 60 pounds of pasta a year.
- Italy produces between one and three million TONS of pasta per year.
- The three most popular shapes of pasta are spaghetti, macaroni, and penne.