National Theatre School Drama Festival Western Regional

House opens at 5:30pm each night. Curtain goes up at 6pm SHARP.

​Tickets Are $5 at the door and are valid for all performance that evening.

​Please be on time for your performance night as

late arrivals will not be seated until the current performance is finished.

This is a showcase of 13 schools in the western region of Ontario. Over 5 days each school will perform there show varying in style from comedic to dramatic to musicals. Each show is between 15 and 50 minutes in length. Each school that is being showcased won at there local district level before moving on.