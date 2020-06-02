National Training Rinks in Barrie Has Re-Opened

National Training Rinks re-opened their doors to get back on the ice on Monday, June 1st. 🏒

Things look a little differently but their main priority is to keep you safe while having fun.

They have adopted many safety procedures and precautions that will enforce social distancing to keep players entering the rink safe, as well as NTR Barrie Staff.

Players are to get dressed with all gear, except skates and helmets before entering the arena. Each person should also arrive with a mask and will sign a waiver before coming inside.

Here’s a virtual walk through of what to expect when coming to NTR Barrie…

NTR staff are encouraging anybody with questions to reach out by calling the office at (705) 722-5752.