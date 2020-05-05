Nature Is Healing: Case In Pink, These Flamingos!

With the humans inside and keeping themselves safe, the environment is repairing!

Case in point, more stories like this.

In Mumbai, THOUSANDS of Flamingos returned to the area. They normally avoid the city due to the air pollution, but because humans aren’t there, it’s safe for them to come back!

And there were A LOT OF EM.

Check it out!

Thousands of flamingos take over deserted Mumbai, creating a sea of pink.

The birds do not usually assemble in such high numbers in this location because of pollution levels.

For more on this story, head here: https://t.co/49sLHBMLYs pic.twitter.com/rV0CNA7btF

— SkyNews (@SkyNews) May 2, 2020