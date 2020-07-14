NBC UNIVERSAL TO LAUNCH “PEACOCK” STREAMING SERVICE

Move over Netflix, Disney, and Hulu! NBC Universal is unveiling their streaming site named “Peacock” this week.

That’s where you’ll be able to catch NBC sitcoms like “The Office,” “Parks and Recreation,” and oldies like “Saved by the Bell.”

There will be a free version and a premium one for $4.99 a month. Peacock launches on Wednesday in the US.

The new streaming service is expected to be available in Canada in the near future!