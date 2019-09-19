NBC Wants To Reboot ‘The Office’ For New Streaming Service

NBC dropped some major television news yesterday with the announcement of their new streaming service, and the classic shows they plan to reboot for it.

While ‘Saved By The Bell,’ ‘Battlestar Galactica’ and ‘Punky Brewster’ will all be brought back for new episodes, there’s one more classic show NBC was to bring back. According to reports, NBC wants to reboot ‘The Office’ as well for its new streaming service, Peacock.

NBC wants to reboot ‘The Office’ for its upcoming Netflix competitor https://t.co/HheiMJ7mcx — Business Insider (@businessinsider) September 17, 2019

‘The Office’ ended its nine season run on NBC in 2013, but thanks to streaming is still just as popular as ever. According to analytics company Jumpshot, ‘The Office’ was Netflix’s most streamed show last year.

According to NBCU direct-to-consumer and digital enterprises chairman Bonnie Hammer, “The Office’ comes back to us in January 2021.

It is unknown how far along a potential reboot is, or if any of the original cast has signed on.