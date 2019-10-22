Need An Incredible Summer Plan For The Family? Check THIS Out!

If you’re planning on a huge family vay cay that everyone will enjoy LOOK no further than Nickelodeon Universe!

It’s the BIGGEST indoor theme park in North America and it’s opening THIS week!

8.5 Acres with 35 rides, roller coasters, and more! You can meet Spongebob, Dora, and The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles!

The park is located in East Rutherford, New Jersey at the American Dream Mall.

Checkout a mockup of the inside below!

Would you go?