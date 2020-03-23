Neil Diamond Turns ‘Sweet Caroline’ Into Washing Your Hands Anthem!

Although Diamond is retired, he made a point of sharing words of encouragement on social media and even giving fans a new version of ‘Sweet Caroline.’

Stay safe out there! “Hands… washing hands..” 🎶 pic.twitter.com/QaRB1qZshp — Neil Diamond (@NeilDiamond) March 22, 2020

Neil Diamond is among a handful of celebrities that are posting creative messages, encouraging everyone to practise social distancing and to wash your hands…

Diamond, announced he was retiring from touring in 2018 after being diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.