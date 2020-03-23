Listen Live

Neil Diamond Turns ‘Sweet Caroline’ Into Washing Your Hands Anthem!

Hands...Washing hands!

By Dirt/Divas

Although Diamond is retired, he made a point of sharing words of encouragement on social media and even giving fans a new version of ‘Sweet Caroline.’

 

Neil Diamond is among a handful of celebrities that are posting creative messages, encouraging everyone to practise social distancing and to wash your hands…

 

Diamond, announced he was retiring from touring in 2018 after being diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.

