Neil Patrick Harris And Family Had COVID-19

Neil, his husband David Burtka, and their twins Harper and Gideon all contracted COVID-19 earlier this year.

“It happened in late March, early April,” he says. “We were doing our best before, and I thought I had the flu, and I didn’t want to be paranoid about it. And then I lost my sense of taste and smell, which was a big indicator, so we holed up.”

The Gone Girl star reveals he and his family “have antibodies and are feeling good.”