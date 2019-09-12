Neiman Marcus is Selling a Hot Dog Couch for $7,100
Which room of the house would this actually go in?
The American luxury Department Store chain, Neiman Marcus has a unique addition to their home furnishing lineup.
The Seletti Sofa “Hot Dog”
Outside of the glaring price point, this sofa weighs over 1,400lbs. Good luck getting your Uncle to help move it downstairs.
Who really enjoys hot dogs enough to make it a centerpiece of a room?
This might be the most awkward and uncomfortable looking sofa of all time.