Nelly Celebrates The 20th Anniversary of ‘Country Grammar’ With Limited-Edition Budweiser Cans

Rapper Nelly has been killing it on Dancing with the Stars, but now he’s got one more reason to keep dancing.

On Tuesday, Budweiser released their limited-edition Nelly Tall Boy 25oz cans to commemorate the 20th anniversary of his debut album, Country Grammar, and his hometown in Missouri.

Nelly‘s St. Louis pride is written all over the cans, courtesy of lyrics from his GRAMMY-nominated album, which debuted at #3 on Billboard’s 200 album chart.

“I’m from the Lou… and I’m proud,” reads a quote on the can from his debut single, “Country Grammar.”

The cans will be available exclusively in Nelly’s hometown of St. Louis.