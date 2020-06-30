Netflix Announces New Series On Colin Kaepernick

Netflix announced a new limited series called “Colin in Black & White,” from Ava DuVernay, based on Kaepernick’s high school years.

Kaepernick will appear in the series and add his own voice to the project.

In 2016, Kaepernick made national news when he refused to stand as the National Anthem played before NFL games. He said he did so to protest police shootings of African-American men and other social injustices faced by black people in the United States.

This project has been a joy to work on for the last year with @StarrburyMike. I’ve long been fascinated by how folks become who they are. The steps we all take to get to ourselves. When it comes to @Kaepernick7, that story tracks the making of a singular American icon. #imwithkap https://t.co/x5wKf1m4nG — Ava DuVernay (@ava) June 29, 2020

Netflix has yet to announce an official release date for the series.