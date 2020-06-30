Listen Live

Netflix Announces New Series On Colin Kaepernick

This will be good!

By Kool Celebrities

Netflix announced a new limited series called “Colin in Black & White,” from Ava DuVernay, based on Kaepernick’s high school years.

Kaepernick will appear in the series and add his own voice to the project.

In 2016, Kaepernick made national news when he refused to stand as the National Anthem played before NFL games. He said he did so to protest police shootings of African-American men and other social injustices faced by black people in the United States.

Netflix has yet to announce an official release date for the series.

