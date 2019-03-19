Netflix Has A New Zombie Apocalypse Show!

The Walking Dead just isn’t the same without Rick! But if you love all the Zombie movies and shows like Shaun of the Dead, Zombieland, World War Z and even 28 Days later- you may appreciate that Netflix has created a new series called Black Summer!

Black Summer will show us what it would be like in the early days of such an outbreak. The panic. The confusion. The limited information. The military patrols. The family separation.

The first season, consisting of eight episodes will premiere on Netflix on April 11. Check out the trailer!