Netflix is Adding Over 50 Movies in June
Including the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movies from the 90's
Netflix is adding 50+ amazing hit movie titles from over the years and a solid lineup of TV Shows this month. from ET to Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and the entire Fast & Furious series, we’ve got plans for every rainy day now!
Available June 1
Beethoven
Black Snake Moan
Breakfast at Tiffany’s
Broken City
Cape Fear
Cocomelon: Season 1
Coraline
The Darkest Hour
E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial
First Knight
Funny Girl
Goon
The Grudge 2
The Hunt for Red October
Into the Wild
Jurassic Park
Kung Fu Hustle
The Last Airbender
The Lost World: Jurassic Park
National Lampoon’s Van Wilder
The Road to El Dorado
Schindler’s List
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie
U-571
Available June 2
Fuller House: The Farewell Season
Garth Brooks: The Road I’m On: Season 1
Available June 3
2 Fast 2 Furious
Fast & Furious
Fast & Furious 6
Fast Five
Furious 7
The Fast and the Furious
The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift
Available June 4
The 100: Season 7
Baki: The Great Raitai Tournament Saga
Can You Hear Me?
Available June 5
13 Reasons Why: Season 4
Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai
Hannibal: Season 1-3
Queer Eye: Season 5
Available June 7
Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 6
Available June 9
Modern Family: Season 9-10
New Girl: Season 7
Teen Titans Go! To the Movies
Available June 10
Curon
Lenox Hill
Reality Z
Available June 12
Dating Around: Season 2
F is for Family: Season 4
Jo Koy: In His Elements
Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts: Season 2
ONE PIECE: Alabasta
ONE PIECE: East Blue
ONE PIECE: Enter Chopper at the Winter Island
ONE PIECE: Entering into the Grand Line
Picture Perfect 2
The Search
The Woods
Available June 13
Alexa & Katie: Part 4
Available June 14
Marcella: Season 3
Available June 16
Captain America: Civil War
Available June 17
Mr. Iglesias: Part 2
Available June 18
A Whisker Away
The Order: Season 2
Available June 19
Babies: Part 2
Father Soldier Son
Feel the Beat
Floor Is Lava
Lost Bullet
Girls from Ipanema: Season 2
One-Way To Tomorrow
Rhyme Time Town
Wasp Network
Available June 20
Push
Available June 22
Anne with an E: Season 3
Available June 23
Eric Andre: Legalize Everything
The Meg
Available June 24
Athlete A
Crazy Delicious
Nobody Knows I’m Here
Sons of Anarchy: Season 2