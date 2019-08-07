Netflix Is Bringing The Baby-Sitters Club To The Streaming Service!

The Baby-Sitters Club by Anna M. Martin was a very popular book series in the mid-80’s and it looks like its getting a new life thanks to Netflix.

Since the 80’s the book series has come to us in TV shows, Movies and revamped books.

Alicia Silverstone and Mark Feuerstein have teamed up to star in a new adaptation that will follow the adventures of five best friends and babysitters in Connecticut.

The books launched in 1986 and quickly became one of the most successful children’s book series in history.