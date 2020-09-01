Listen Live

NETFLIX OFFERS FREE VIEWING FOR PEOPLE WITHOUT A MEMBERSHIP  

There's a catch!

By Dirt/Divas

In case you haven’t already watched EVERYTHING on Netflix, soon you can stream some of their shows (like ‘Stranger Things’) without a subscription. 

 

Now, don’t get too excited…Netflix will only let you watch the first episode for free (’cause that’s how they get ya hooked).

You can also stream some Netflix original movies (like Bird Box and the Two Popes). The freebies are only available on the desktop and Android versions of Netflix.

