Netflix Picks Up ‘ Seinfeld’
I was in the pool!
Just as fans are dealing with the fact that ‘Friends’ and ‘ The Office” will be leaving the streaming service, Netflix sent out a tweet making things a little better.
Soon you will be able to watch all 180 episodes of Seinfeld starting in 2021.
Jerry &
Elaine &
George &
Kramer &
Netflix
All 180 episodes of the Emmy-Award winning Seinfeld are coming to Netflix — worldwide! — starting in 2021 pic.twitter.com/tLvcCKH4vl
— Netflix US (@netflix) September 16, 2019
Hulu currently has the rights and is reported to be paying ~$130 million for a five year deal that expires in 2021, when Netflix picks it up.