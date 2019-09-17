Netflix Picks Up ‘ Seinfeld’

Just as fans are dealing with the fact that ‘Friends’ and ‘ The Office” will be leaving the streaming service, Netflix sent out a tweet making things a little better.

Soon you will be able to watch all 180 episodes of Seinfeld starting in 2021.

Netflix All 180 episodes of the Emmy-Award winning Seinfeld are coming to Netflix — worldwide! — starting in 2021 pic.twitter.com/tLvcCKH4vl — Netflix US (@netflix) September 16, 2019

Hulu currently has the rights and is reported to be paying ~$130 million for a five year deal that expires in 2021, when Netflix picks it up.