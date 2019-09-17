Listen Live

Netflix Picks Up ‘ Seinfeld’

I was in the pool!

By Dirt/Divas

Just as fans are dealing with the fact that ‘Friends’ and ‘ The Office” will be leaving the streaming service, Netflix sent out a tweet making things a little better.

Soon you will be able to watch all 180 episodes of Seinfeld starting in 2021.

Hulu currently has the rights and is reported to be paying ~$130 million for a five year deal that expires in 2021, when Netflix picks it up.

