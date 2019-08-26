Netflix Releases A Date And A Teaser Trailer For “The Breaking Bad Movie”

The new movie will star Arron Paul and will be released on Netflix on October 11th!

The movie will pick up at Paul’s Jesse Pinkman escape from captivity. The series ended six years ago and the new movie should answer the question that everyone wanted to know- what happens to Jesse?

Series creator Vince Gilligan wrote and directed the movie. It’s unclear if Cranston, whose character died at the series’ end, will make an appearance in the film.