NETFLIX REVEALS TRAILER FOR NEW ARSENIO HALL COMEDY SPECIAL “SMART AND CLASSY”

Talk about a comeback!

By Dirt/Divas

Netflix has released the first trailer for Arsenio Hall’s new comedy special Smart & Classy.  The project is Hall’s first stand up comedy special for Netflix. He previously appeared in Adam Sandler’s Netflix film Sandy Wexler.

Netflix says special covers topics like politics, his win on celebrity apprentice, getting older, his favourite drug and his classic movie- Coming to America!

Smart & Classy hits Netflix on October 29!

