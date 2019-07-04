Netflix Says It Will Cut Back On Its Smoking Scenes

There’s an organization called Truth Initiative, this is a group that researches the number of smoking scenes in TV and film.

Stranger Things has topped the list with the worst numbers. According to the group, “Stranger Things 2” saw a 44 per cent increase in smoking depictions from season 1, climbing from 182 to 262.

After hearing the numbers, Netflix promises to cut out any scene featuring smoking or e-cigarette use from all upcoming shows/movies with a rating of TV-14 or below and all films rated PG-13 or below.

There is an exception however, any program with historical or factual accuracy, the smoking will be left in.

Netflix said in a statement, “that all new projects with higher ratings will not depict smoking or e-cigarette use either “unless it’s essential to the creative vision of the artist or because it’s character-defining (historically or culturally important).” There will also now be smoking information when the rating information appears prior to the start of a show or film.

Stranger Things 3 is out today but isn’t the only Netflix shows that shows smoking. Here are a few more popular Netflix shows:

Orange Is The New Black” (233 tobacco depictions)

“House Of Cards” (54)

“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” (292, up from nine).

Other surveyed shows are “The Walking Dead” and “American Horror Story”