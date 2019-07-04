Listen Live

Netflix Says It Will Cut Back On Its Smoking Scenes

Netflix is butting out!

By Dirt/Divas

There’s an organization called Truth Initiative, this is a group that researches the number of smoking scenes in TV and film.

Stranger Things has topped the list with the worst numbers.  According to the group, “Stranger Things 2” saw a 44 per cent increase in smoking depictions from season 1, climbing from 182 to 262.

After hearing the numbers, Netflix promises to cut out any scene featuring smoking or e-cigarette use from all upcoming shows/movies with a rating of TV-14 or below and all films rated PG-13 or below.

There is an exception however, any program with historical or factual accuracy, the smoking will be left in.

Netflix said in a statement, “that all new projects with higher ratings will not depict smoking or e-cigarette use either “unless it’s essential to the creative vision of the artist or because it’s character-defining (historically or culturally important).”  There will also now be smoking information when the rating information appears prior to the start of a show or film.

Stranger Things 3 is out today but isn’t the only Netflix shows that shows smoking.   Here are a few more popular Netflix shows:

Orange Is The New Black” (233 tobacco depictions)

“House Of Cards” (54) 

“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” (292, up from nine). 

Other surveyed shows are “The Walking Dead” and “American Horror Story”

Related posts

Arial Has Been Cast For Disney’s New Live-Action Little Mermaid!

Hillary Duff Slammed On Social Media For Getting Her Daughter’s Ears Pierced!

WATCH: First Trailer for ‘Jumanji: The Next Level’