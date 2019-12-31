Netflix Says People Love Adam Sandler! People’s Favourite Titles of 2019!
What did you binge watch!
Users of the popular streaming site appear to like Adam Sandler more than Martin Scorsese. To be fair, this may have a little something to do with Jennifer Aniston also.
Netflix announced that its most popular release for 2019 was the crime-comedy Murder Mystery. In the movie, Aniston and Sandler play a couple scrambling to solve a murder aboard a billionaire’s yacht.
The second most popular title of 2019 was 6 Underground starring Ryan Reynolds, followed by Scorsese’s The Irishman in third. Stranger things also made the top 5 list of most popular titles for Netflix this year!
Here’s what we watched:
Overall top 10
1. Murder Mystery
2. 6 Underground
3. The Irishman
4. Stranger Things
5. The Witcher
6. Triple Frontier
7. Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile
8. The Highwayman
9. The Incredibles 2
10. The Umbrella Academy