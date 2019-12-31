Listen Live

Netflix Says People Love Adam Sandler! People’s Favourite Titles of 2019!

What did you binge watch!

By Dirt/Divas

Users of the popular streaming site appear to like Adam Sandler more than Martin Scorsese. To be fair, this may have a little something to do with Jennifer Aniston also.

Netflix announced that its most popular release for 2019 was the crime-comedy Murder Mystery. In the movie, Aniston and Sandler play a couple scrambling to solve a murder aboard a billionaire’s yacht.

The second most popular title of 2019 was 6 Underground starring Ryan Reynolds, followed by Scorsese’s The Irishman in third. Stranger things also made the top 5 list of most popular titles for Netflix this year!

Here’s what we watched:

Overall top 10

1. Murder Mystery
2. 6 Underground
3. The Irishman
4. Stranger Things
5. The Witcher
6. Triple Frontier
7. Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile
8. The Highwayman
9. The Incredibles 2
10. The Umbrella Academy

