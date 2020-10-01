Netflix to Release (4) New Christmas Movies

Now that it’s officially October, before the end of the month things are quickly going to get festive.

Considering how this year has been, maybe the comforts of decorations, movies and colour are the warm fuzzies we need?! This is why some people have already put up lights and Christmas trees.

The sequel to 2018’s The Christmas Chronicles first preview just arrived in September.

Arriving on Netflix on November 25th.

It’s time for Mrs. Claus to get her due. Kurt Russell & @GoldieHawn are back to save the holidays in THE CHRISTMAS CHRONICLES 2, only on Netflix 25 November. pic.twitter.com/wKAzAVoQBF — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) September 15, 2020

Dolly Parton is set to star in, “Christmas on the Square.” The movie will feature 14 new original Dolly Parton songs too!

The film is set for a worldwide release on November 22.

Holidate, starring Emma Roberts.

Holidate will be the first movie to new Christmas movie to debut on October 28!

And a Holiday Musical, Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey.

Jingle Jangle will debut Nov. 13 on Netflix.