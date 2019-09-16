Netflix to Stream All 180 Episodes of Seinfeld

Netflix will be the official home of Seinfeld in 2021 and they’re bragging about it.

Jerry &

Elaine &

George &

Kramer &

Netflix All 180 episodes of the Emmy-Award winning Seinfeld are coming to Netflix — worldwide! — starting in 2021 pic.twitter.com/tLvcCKH4vl — Netflix US (@netflix) September 16, 2019

What Netflix hasn’t revealed just yet is the amount of $$ that was spent to make this happen.

NBCUniversal is reportedly paying $500 million for The Office on their future Streaming Service and Warner Media reportedly paid $425 million to get Friends back.

It’s more than likely the going rate is higher than both of those amounts for Seinfeld.

Disney+ launches on November 12th and Apple TV+ is launching November 13th.

Let the Streaming wars begin.