Netflix to Stream All 180 Episodes of Seinfeld

"I like money, but it's never been about the money." -Jerry Seinfeld

By Darryl on the Drive

Netflix will be the official home of Seinfeld in 2021 and they’re bragging about it.

What Netflix hasn’t revealed just yet is the amount of $$ that was spent to make this happen.

NBCUniversal is reportedly paying $500 million for The Office on their future Streaming Service and Warner Media reportedly paid $425 million to get Friends back.

It’s more than likely the going rate is higher than both of those amounts for Seinfeld.

Disney+ launches on November 12th and Apple TV+ is launching November 13th.

Let the Streaming wars begin.

 

 

