Netflix to Stream All 180 Episodes of Seinfeld
"I like money, but it's never been about the money." -Jerry Seinfeld
Netflix will be the official home of Seinfeld in 2021 and they’re bragging about it.
Jerry &
Elaine &
George &
Kramer &
Netflix
All 180 episodes of the Emmy-Award winning Seinfeld are coming to Netflix — worldwide! — starting in 2021 pic.twitter.com/tLvcCKH4vl
— Netflix US (@netflix) September 16, 2019
What Netflix hasn’t revealed just yet is the amount of $$ that was spent to make this happen.
NBCUniversal is reportedly paying $500 million for The Office on their future Streaming Service and Warner Media reportedly paid $425 million to get Friends back.
It’s more than likely the going rate is higher than both of those amounts for Seinfeld.
Disney+ launches on November 12th and Apple TV+ is launching November 13th.
Let the Streaming wars begin.