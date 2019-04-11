Netflix Warns Of Disturbing Scenes From “Our Planet”

Netflix says that there are graphic scenes in “Our Planet” that may cause animal lovers or anyone with a soul to look away!

“Our Planet” is a docuseries that shows the effects of climate change on Earth’s wildlife.

To help you divert your eyes at the right times, Netflix tweeted out the exact moments to bury your head in a pillow or go for a pee…

Some of the moments include killer whales eating a penguin, jaguars killing an alligator, and even more horrible scenes that I don’t want to mention! Netflix says that all these scenes are real and no computer enhancements was involved. The film took over four years to make, with 50 countries involved to create this eight-part series!