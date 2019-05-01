Listen Live

Netflix Will Make A Movie About The 12 Boys Who Were Rescued From A Cave In Thailand Last Year!

They are sharing their story with the world!

By Dirt/Divas

Last July we were all glued to the TV watching the incredible rescue of 12 village boys in northern Thailand who were trapped with their soccer coach in a flooded cave for more than two weeks.  The live footage was incredible, the rescue efforts were very dangerous and the outcome, almost perfect…

So it was only a matter of time before we would see the story rights bought and transformed into a movie.  Netflix has teamed up with the company behind Crazy Rich Asians to make a film about the dramatic rescue.  Each of the survivors and their families will receive about $94,000 US as part of the story rights deal.

Now word on the cast or release date yet!

