Netflix Will Make A Movie About The 12 Boys Who Were Rescued From A Cave In Thailand Last Year!
They are sharing their story with the world!
Last July we were all glued to the TV watching the incredible rescue of 12 village boys in northern Thailand who were trapped with their soccer coach in a flooded cave for more than two weeks. The live footage was incredible, the rescue efforts were very dangerous and the outcome, almost perfect…
So it was only a matter of time before we would see the story rights bought and transformed into a movie. Netflix has teamed up with the company behind Crazy Rich Asians to make a film about the dramatic rescue. Each of the survivors and their families will receive about $94,000 US as part of the story rights deal.
Now word on the cast or release date yet!