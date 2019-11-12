Netflix Will No Longer Be Available on Certain Devices After Dec. 1st

Your device that you typically watch Netflix on may no longer be able to access the streaming platform after December 1st.

Some older Roku, Samsung and Vizio devices will no longer be able to stream Netflix after Dec. 1 because the devices hardware cannot keep up with the Netflix software.

Samsung says the change “will impact select 2010 and 2011 Samsung Smart TV models that were sold in the U.S. and Canada.”

Roku devices that are 8 to 10 years old will no longer be able to support Netflix.

Impacted Vizio devices range from 2012-2014 models.

The support page of Netflix has posted the message below…

Check out a list of the supported devices that continue to carry Netflix.

This is not a convenient time to potentially give users a run around as Disney+ has launched its highly touted stream platform.