NETFLIX’S “DEAD TO ME” RETURNING FOR THIRD AND FINAL SEASON

Netflix announced Monday that the acclaimed comedy Dead to Me will return for a third and final season.

The streaming service also announced it had formed a multi-year partnership with series creator Liz Feldman for original series and other projects.

Dead to Me stars Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini as two grieving women who bond during therapy.

A premiere date for season 3 has not yet to be announced. Season 2 of Dead to Me debuted on Netflix in May.