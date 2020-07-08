NETFLIX’S “DEAD TO ME” RETURNING FOR THIRD AND FINAL SEASON
Exciting news for fans!
Netflix announced Monday that the acclaimed comedy Dead to Me will return for a third and final season.
The streaming service also announced it had formed a multi-year partnership with series creator Liz Feldman for original series and other projects.
Dead to Me stars Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini as two grieving women who bond during therapy.
A premiere date for season 3 has not yet to be announced. Season 2 of Dead to Me debuted on Netflix in May.