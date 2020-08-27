Netflix’s ‘Enola Holmes’ Trailer Introduces Millie Bobby Brown As Sherlock Holmes’ Younger Sister

It’s time to meet Sherlock Holmes’ younger sibling.

Millie Bobby Brown, who shot to fame for her role as Eleven in “Stranger Things,” is starring as Enola Holmes, the younger sister of Sherlock Holmes, in an upcoming Netflix movie.

The mystery-adventure flick is based on Nancy Springer’s novel, “The Case of the Missing Marquess: An Enola Holmes Mystery,” which builds on the world created by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle.

The detective drama will be released as part of the streaming service’s September lineup and premieres on September 30th.