Netflix’s New ‘Green Eggs and Ham’ Trailer Is Here!

It’s a new animated series about Guy and Sam, the beloved Dr. Seuss characters from ‘Green Eggs And Ham’ children’s story!

According to Netflix, the adaptation of the Dr. Seuss classic is like a postmodern Planes, Trains and Automobiles — yes, the John Candy and Steve Martin film!

And there is no shortage of A-list voices with the show featuring actors Adam Devine, Michael Douglas, Ilana Glazer, Diane Keaton, Keegan-Michael Key, Eddie Izzard, Jeffrey Wright, Jillian Bell, John Turturro, Tracy Morgan, and Daveed Diggs.

The show will start to stream on Netflix November 8th!