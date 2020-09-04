Neuroscience Says Doing This 1 Thing Makes You Just As Happy As Eating 2,000 Chocolate Bars

The scientific study of happiness has become a very researched topic over the past two decades. Major institutions have spent years trying to figure out the secrets to happiness.

A new study out of the UK had researchers used electromagnetic brain scans and heart-rate monitors to generate what they called “mood-boosting values” for different stimuli. In other words, they had participants do, look at, or listen to different things, and measured how happy it made them.

The researchers determined the one thing that made people happy the most… A Smile! In fact, researchers found that a single smile is equivalent to receiving up to $25,000 or 2,000 chocolate bars!

Smiling, as it turns out, has truly remarkable effects. First, doing it actually makes you feel good even if you’re not feeling good at the moment. If you’re down, smiling actually prompts your brain to produce feel-good hormones.

This gives new meaning to the phrase “fake it til you make it.”

More