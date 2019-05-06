New Bedtime Trend- People Are Sleeping Without A Top Sheet!

People, millennials in particular are not sleeping with a top sheet at night- wait, what? The trend in bed is a fitted sheet and a duvet or comforter without the top sheet acting as a buffer.

The reason the top sheet isn’t getting any love is because its too hard to control. It becomes untucked from the end of the bed, or gets pushed down to the bottom never to be seen again!

The other reason is that the top sheet adds more time to the bed-making process whereas a duvet takes only moments!

BUT- when you think about it- Without that top sheet it means that you’re gonna have to wash that duvet or comforter more often. Isn’t that more work?

So it really comes down to laziness or Hygiene…

