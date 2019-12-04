New “Cats” Trailer Is Creeping People Out!

The Movie adaptation of the Broadway Musical, trailer has hit the internet #CatsMovie.

People via social media appear to be at odds with this new movie. Phrases like “Creep and weird,” “nightmare,” and “Car Crash” seem to be popular…

Some are even comparing the trailer to a horror movie…

The actors are real- Jennifer Hudson, Judi Dench, Jason Derulo, James Corden and Taylor Swift! But the director, Tom Hooper decided to use digital fur technology to fluff up the stars…And in the movie, some of the cats are wearing clothing and shoes, something that is off-putting for some.

It’s hard to say at this point how the movie will do, but the music is still going strong two decades later.