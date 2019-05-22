New Coke Makes A ComeBack Thanks To “Stranger Things”
1985, The summer that changed everything!
So it wasn’t the proudest moment for Coca-Cola, in fact it was known as a darker chapter in the company’s past when they launched New Coke in 1985!
But, they are giving it another go! Coke and Netflix have teamed up to celebrate season 3 of “Stranger Things.”
Season 3 takes place in the summer of 1985- that was the year that Coke changed its formula! New Coke was a huge marketing flop and was dropped after just a few months (79 days to be exact).
(Although, Vanilla Coke was pretty awful when it launched in 2002, it didn’t last long- they discontinued it in 2005)
Everyone: I don’t think Stranger Things can get any more 80’s.
Stranger Things: Hold my New Coke… #StrangerThings3 #Enjoy pic.twitter.com/xnCGY1dkrQ
— Coca-Cola (@CocaCola) May 21, 2019
Workers had to retrieve the New Coke recipe from the safe for the “Stranger Things” partnership.
New Coke will be available starting Thursday with a limited number of cans available. And An “upside-down” vending machine will also pop up in selected cities and will dispense free cans of New Coke for a limited time this summer!
SUMMER IS COMING 💥💥💥 #StrangerThings3 pic.twitter.com/utXeOf46ln
— Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) May 20, 2019