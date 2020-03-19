Listen Live

New Concert Series #CanadaPerforms Means Free Concerts Online!

Keeping Our Distance while Keeping the Live Music

By Host Blogs, Kool Celebrities, Kool Parents, Lisa Morgan

Get ready for a concert series supported by the National Arts Centre in Ottawa. It’s called #CanadaPerforms and it will feature some wonderful Canadian acts performing live on social platforms!

This means, we can enjoy some live music even as physical concerts and festivals have been canceled. And, it’s a way to support artists as well!  I love it!

The first band to take part in #CanadaPerforms is the Jim Cuddy Band!

From the band:

Join Jim Cuddy for a Facebook Live concert on Thursday March 19 at 2:00pm. Joining Jim will be his sons – Devin Cuddy & Sam Polley – as well as musician Colin Cripps.

We are proud to be the first #CanadaPerforms concert and look forward to telling you more about this amazing initiative to support artists sponsored by the NAC Presents/CNA Présente and Facebook

Follow the NAC for more details on this concert series!

 

Image: The Jim Cuddy Band/ Facebook

