Listen Live

New “Corona Stamp” Is Made With Toilet Paper And Features A Baby Elephant

Made with three-ply!

By Kool Mornings

New stamps are usually for honouring inspiring people or moments in history… But in Austria, there is a new campaign to pay tribute to the global pandemic.

 

The new stamp features an illustration of the COVID-19 pathogen alongside a drawing of a baby elephant.

The baby elephant, in case you are wondering, is the mascot of the country’s social-distancing push.

 

Right below the elephant is a scaled measure of “1 meter,” which is the amount of space that health officials have ordered people to leave between them and others.  

 

Fun Fact:

 

1 meter, is also the average length of a baby elephant.  And, “If you put 10 stamp sheets end to end, you get a meter’s distance in total — or the length of a baby elephant.”  Each stamp measures about 10cm each.

 

The sample has been printed on three-ply toilet paper as a cheeky gesture to it being in such high demand at the beginning of this pandemic.

 

A “corona stamp” book includes just one stamp for a marked-up rate of 2.75 euros ($3.25) per stamp, some of which is intended for charity, reports the nypost.com

Related posts

WHAT’S THE MOMENT WHEN YOU REALIZED “WOW, I’M OLD”?

Working From Home Makes You Pee More

These May Be Considered The Most Important Inventions Of All Time! 