New “Corona Stamp” Is Made With Toilet Paper And Features A Baby Elephant

New stamps are usually for honouring inspiring people or moments in history… But in Austria, there is a new campaign to pay tribute to the global pandemic.

The new stamp features an illustration of the COVID-19 pathogen alongside a drawing of a baby elephant.

The baby elephant, in case you are wondering, is the mascot of the country’s social-distancing push.

Right below the elephant is a scaled measure of “1 meter,” which is the amount of space that health officials have ordered people to leave between them and others.

Fun Fact:

1 meter, is also the average length of a baby elephant. And, “If you put 10 stamp sheets end to end, you get a meter’s distance in total — or the length of a baby elephant.” Each stamp measures about 10cm each.

The sample has been printed on three-ply toilet paper as a cheeky gesture to it being in such high demand at the beginning of this pandemic.

A “corona stamp” book includes just one stamp for a marked-up rate of 2.75 euros ($3.25) per stamp, some of which is intended for charity, reports the nypost.com