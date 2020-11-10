Listen Live

New Data Reveals That More People Are Watching Adult Content During The Work Day!

70% of adult internet content is consumed during the workday.

By Kool Mornings

It appears that we’re not getting much work done these days.

 

Pre-pandemic, roughly 39% of people “Jeffrey Toobin” at work, and most were men with 52% of men ages 18-30 admitted to watching it at work. 

 

In 2016, PornHub reported that people’s favourite time to watch porn was between 10:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m., and peaked around 3:00 and 4:00 p.m.

 

Now, studies show that 35% of men and 17% of women get their “Toobin” on while working from home. 

The numbers support this, too. One of FriendFinder Networks sites is Cams.com, a leading adult webcam company that has a large roster of camera models and more than 100 million casual users. According to the site, use is up 13% since May, especially during the hours of 11a, and 6 pm.

 

During the time between March and September, user use was up 18% compared to the six month period before.

 

Fun Fact:

42 Billion people visited PornHub in 2019!

