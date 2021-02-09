New Documentary About Britney Spears Has Celebrities Coming To Her Defence!

There’s a new documentary by The New York Times Called “Framing Britney Spears.” The doc is described as a deep dive into Brit’s court-ordered conservatorship.

Spears is currently embroiled in a legal battle with her father, Jamie Spears, who has served as the conservatorship of her finances for more than a decade. The next court hearing in Spears’ battle for her conservatorship is on February 11.

The documentary is also meant to be a window into the #FreeBritney movement that has gained traction steadily following her 2007 mental health crisis and subsequent court battles in which the star has been attempting to regain some control of her life and finances.

The documentary also is a re-examination of the Spears/Timberlake relationship between 1998 and 2002.

But famous friends and fans are having it!

Miley Cyrus, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Bette Midler are just some of the big names that showed support for Spears following the film’s debut.

During Cyrus’ pre-Super Bowl performance on Sunday, she said, “We love Britney,” while on stage.

Paramore’s Hayley Williams tweeted: “No artist today would have to endure the literal torture that media/society/utter misogynists inflicted upon her. The mental health awareness conversation, culturally, could never be where it is without the awful price she has paid.”