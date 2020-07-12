New Documentary, Expecting Amy Is Now Streaming On HBO Max!

Amy has decided to stop her in vitro fertilization treatment to research the possibility of surrogacy to expand her family.

Amy and her husband Chris Fischer have an 18-month old baby boy named Gene, and Amy revealed recently that they started IVF in an effort to have another child.

Amy had a rough pregnancy with Gene, suffering from severe morning sickness and admits that she may not move forward with a second pregnancy.

Amy has a new TV documentary series, Expecting Amy where she shares her journey to motherhood and chats with friends along the way…

“Great! I am looking for a surrogate because I’m never doing it again,” Schumer quipped on camera. Amy seconded that comment during an interview with Good Morning America!

.@amyschumer and her husband Chris Fischer are joining us from their bed (😂) to talk about their new documentary #ExpectingAmy and working together on their new cooking show #AmyLearnsToCook! pic.twitter.com/u8SyqeDTJu — Good Morning America (@GMA) July 9, 2020

The new Expecting Amy Documentary is out now!