New Drug Approved To Boost Low Sex Drive In Women

The Federal Regulators have approved a new medication that can help boost a women’s sex drive. It will be available as a shot for women to either the thigh or abdomen.

There is already a drug available that comes in a pill intended to raise women’s sexual desires. Viagra for men has been around since the 1990s.

There is no information on how much this drug will cost. According to the FDA, “It will be used to treat premenopausal women with a hypoactive sexual desire disorder, which is defined by a persistent lack of interest in sex, causing stress. Side effects include nausea, vomiting, injection site reaction and headaches.”

A recent survey suggests that in recent years, sexual disorder is very common among females across the nation, affecting one in ten women.

