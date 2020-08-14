New Fisher-Price Toys Allow Kids to Work, Cook and Exercise From Home Like Their Parents

Fisher-Price is launching new “mini-me” toys for children during the COVID-19 pandemic. The toy company’s latest releases let kids cook, work from home, and work out during quarantine, just like their parents.

Fisher-Price’s My Home Office is an eight-piece set that features a toy laptop and four fabric apps attached to the computer screen.



Kids will also be able to play with a wood smartphone, headset, and a to-go cup for children to drink their favourite beverage.

To help get their fitness on, the brand has a Baby Biceps set. Kids can wear a headband and workout out with a kettlebell rattle, a pretend dumbbell, and a protein shake bottle.

There is also a Cutest Chef set that allows kids to cook with an oven mitt teether, plastic tongs with a meatball spinner, and a chef’s apron.

The toys range in price from $14.99 to $24.99 and are available at retailers such as Target and Amazon.