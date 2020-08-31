New Grinch Face Masks Are The Best!

With messages like “All I need is my dog, it’s top people outside,” and “Ew, People,” not only will your kid wear it proudly, but it may also add some very much needed comic relief.

Etsy is selling a bundle of six Grinch masks for until $10. Check it out!

The child-size masks are made by designsbymil and are worth every penny, or nickel in our case. The Dr. Seuss character is perfect for the upcoming Halloween and Christmas season!

The Grinch is someone we can all relate to right now. We’ve all had a little Grinch in us over the past 6 months.