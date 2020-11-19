New Holiday CDC Guidelines Tells People Not To Sing Or Drink Alcohol To Prevent The Spread Of COVID19

They are asking Americans to be mindful of how they gather with friends and family to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Guidelines include from the CDC website:

Small gatherings of family or friends only, celebrate virtually or with members of your own household.

If you must attend or host an event with people who live in different households it’s best to do so outdoors while limiting the number of attendees.

The CDC says to “encourage guests to avoid singing or shouting, especially indoors,” and no Christmas caroling this year. “Keep music levels down so people don’t have to shout or speak loudly to be heard,” the guidelines say.

The CDC doesn’t want people drinking either!

The CDC labeled alcohol consumption as a high-risk activity saying: “Using alcohol or drugs may alter judgment and make it more difficult to practice COVID19 safety measures.”

But those that still want to meet are encouraged to avoid direct contact – meaning no handshakes or hugs this holiday season with people outside your household – and to maintain six feet of social distance. Guests are also advised to wear masks while not eating and drinking and are advised to quarantine for 14 days before and after the event to minimize exposure to the virus.

Lower risk activities

Having a small dinner with only people who live in your household

Preparing traditional family recipes for family and neighbors, especially those at higher risk of severe illness from COVID-19, and delivering them in a way that doesn’t involve contact with others

Having a virtual dinner and sharing recipes with friends and family

Shopping online rather than in person on the day after Thanksgiving or the next Monday

Watching sports events, parades, and movies from home

Moderate risk activities

Having a small outdoor dinner with family and friends who live in your community Lower your risk by following CDC’s recommendations on hosting gatherings or cook-outs.

Visiting pumpkin patches or orchards where people use hand sanitizer before touching pumpkins or picking apples, wearing masks is encouraged or enforced, and people are able to maintain social distancing

Attending small outdoor sports events with safety precautions in place

Higher risk activities

Avoid these higher-risk activities to help prevent the spread of the virus that causes COVID-19:

Going shopping in crowded stores just before, on, or after Thanksgiving

Participating or being a spectator at a crowded race

Attending crowded parades

Attending large indoor gatherings with people from outside of your household

Using alcohol or drugs that may alter judgment and make it more difficult to practice COVID-19 safety measures.

