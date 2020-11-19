New Holiday CDC Guidelines Tells People Not To Sing Or Drink Alcohol To Prevent The Spread Of COVID19
The CDC has released its holiday guidelines ahead of the American Thanksgiving next week
They are asking Americans to be mindful of how they gather with friends and family to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.
Guidelines include from the CDC website:
Small gatherings of family or friends only, celebrate virtually or with members of your own household.
If you must attend or host an event with people who live in different households it’s best to do so outdoors while limiting the number of attendees.
The CDC says to “encourage guests to avoid singing or shouting, especially indoors,” and no Christmas caroling this year. “Keep music levels down so people don’t have to shout or speak loudly to be heard,” the guidelines say.
The CDC doesn’t want people drinking either!
The CDC labeled alcohol consumption as a high-risk activity saying: “Using alcohol or drugs may alter judgment and make it more difficult to practice COVID19 safety measures.”
But those that still want to meet are encouraged to avoid direct contact – meaning no handshakes or hugs this holiday season with people outside your household – and to maintain six feet of social distance. Guests are also advised to wear masks while not eating and drinking and are advised to quarantine for 14 days before and after the event to minimize exposure to the virus.
Lower risk activities
- Having a small dinner with only people who live in your household
- Preparing traditional family recipes for family and neighbors, especially those at higher risk of severe illness from COVID-19, and delivering them in a way that doesn’t involve contact with others
- Having a virtual dinner and sharing recipes with friends and family
- Shopping online rather than in person on the day after Thanksgiving or the next Monday
- Watching sports events, parades, and movies from home
Moderate risk activities
- Having a small outdoor dinner with family and friends who live in your community
- Lower your risk by following CDC’s recommendations on hosting gatherings or cook-outs.
- Visiting pumpkin patches or orchards where people use hand sanitizer before touching pumpkins or picking apples, wearing masks is encouraged or enforced, and people are able to maintain social distancing
- Attending small outdoor sports events with safety precautions in place
Higher risk activities
Avoid these higher-risk activities to help prevent the spread of the virus that causes COVID-19:
- Going shopping in crowded stores just before, on, or after Thanksgiving
- Participating or being a spectator at a crowded race
- Attending crowded parades
- Attending large indoor gatherings with people from outside of your household
- Using alcohol or drugs that may alter judgment and make it more difficult to practice COVID-19 safety measures.