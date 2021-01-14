New Kristen Wiig Comedy Coming Next Month!

“Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar,” is a comedy from the duo behind “Bridesmaids,” and is forgoing its planned theatrical debut and will premiere on premium video-on-demand platforms next month.

The new movie stars Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo and will be available to rent for a premium price starting Feb. 12. It was originally scheduled to open in theaters on July 16, but the studio shifted release plans amid the pandemic.

“Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar” follows Wiig and Mumolo as lifelong best friends, who embark on the adventure of a lifetime when they decide to leave their small Midwestern town for the first time ever to vacation to Florida. Cue the laughter, tears… and an evil villain who plots to kill everyone in town.